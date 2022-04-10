Huntly FC manager praises players after swashbuckling display against Kemnay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly FC enjoyed a 5-0 away victory against Kemnay FC in the U17 B on Saturday.

Huntly FC's coach David Liston was pleased with his side's display.

He said: "It was another solid team performance.

"All players worked hard for each other and got the result they deserved."

Kemnay have tasted defeat in all of their last five fixtures, while Huntly have two wins, one draw and two losses and a goal difference of 18 goals for and seven against.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 10-1 home win for Huntly FC.

In the next games in the U17 B, Kemnay FC will take on Kintore United (home) on Tuesday and Colony Colts (away) on Thursday. Huntly FC play Colony Colts (away) on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in U17 B Northstar CFC won against Culter Deeside 7-1 and Mintlaw BC defeated Colony Colts 8-0.