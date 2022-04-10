Westdyke CC claim top spot after 3-0 win at Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC are the new leaders in the U16 A thanks to a 3-0 win away to Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC.

The Lawsondale side are equal on points with Dyce BC Whites but top on goal difference.

After the game on Saturday at Sports Village Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC are in sixth place.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have four wins and one draw.

Elsewhere in U16 A Dyce BC Blues defeated Banchory Boys 9-0, Westdyke Thistle picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against West End Reds and Formartine United YFC won 5-0 against Bridge of Don Thistle.