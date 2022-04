[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kintore United won their away game against Kemnay FC on Tuesday in the U17 B.

The final score was 4-0.

The result means Kintore United are in third place, while Kemnay FC are in 12th and last place.

In the next games in the U17 B, Kemnay FC will take on Colony Colts (away) on Thursday and Stonehaven Youth (away) on Saturday.

Kintore United play Northstar CFC (away) on Thursday and Banchory Boys (away) on Saturday.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Huntly FC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Colony Colts.