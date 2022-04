[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Portlethen SC entertained Mormond Thistle in the U16 C.

The final score was 1-1.

Mormond Thistle are now in second place, while Portlethen SC are in fifth place.

Elsewhere in U16 C Longside BC picked up a narrow victory against Cove Youth United 2-1.