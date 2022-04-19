Cove YFC win at home against Banchory Boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Cove YFC win at home against Banchory Boys

By Youth Football Project
April 19, 2022, 11:29 am

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Cove YFC

The team logo of Cove YFC

4

Banchory Boys

The team logo of Banchory Boys

1

Cove YFC claimed all three points in their home game against Banchory Boys on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 4-1.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "We were comfortable throughout the game and used the ball well, with long periods of possession and build-up play.

"All credit to Banchory, and we wish them well next season."

Cove YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss with a goal difference of 19 goals for and 12 against over the last five games, while Banchory Boys have five losses and a goal difference of 4 goals for and 26 against.

Cove YFC are in third place after the game, while Banchory Boys are in 10th and last.

Elsewhere in U16 A Dyce BC Whites won against Westdyke Thistle 2-0, West End Reds picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle and Dyce BC Blues defeated Formartine United YFC 4-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

