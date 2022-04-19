Cove YFC win at home against Banchory Boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC claimed all three points in their home game against Banchory Boys on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 4-1.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "We were comfortable throughout the game and used the ball well, with long periods of possession and build-up play.

"All credit to Banchory, and we wish them well next season."

Cove YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss with a goal difference of 19 goals for and 12 against over the last five games, while Banchory Boys have five losses and a goal difference of 4 goals for and 26 against.

Cove YFC are in third place after the game, while Banchory Boys are in 10th and last.

Elsewhere in U16 A Dyce BC Whites won against Westdyke Thistle 2-0, West End Reds picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle and Dyce BC Blues defeated Formartine United YFC 4-1.