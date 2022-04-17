Longside BC win 2-1 away against Cove Youth United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Longside BC edged a tight contest against Cove Youth United in the U16 C on Saturday.

The team won 2-1 at Lochside Park.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Cove Youth United in sixth place and Longside BC anchored at the bottom, in seventh.

In the next games in the U16 C, Cove Youth United will play Portlethen SC (away) on 1Tuesday and Glentanar CFC (away) on Thursday. Longside BC play Turriff United YFC (home) on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in U16 C Portlethen SC drew against Mormond Thistle 1-1.