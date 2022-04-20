Dyce BC Blues win derby encounter against Dyce BC Whites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Blues claimed an important win at home to third placed Dyce BC Whites in the U16 A Tuesday.

The derby match finished 4-1 to the Blues.

The result means league leaders Dyce BC Blues claimed a eighth win in a row and aended Dyce BC Whites' five-game winning streak.

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and with a goal difference of 27 goals for and 3 against over the last five games, while Dyce BC Whites have four wins and and one loss and a goal difference of 14 goals for and 6 against.

Dyce BC Whites are third place in the table with 34 points from 16 games.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 7-1 away win for Dyce BC Blues in February.

https://twitter.com/DyceBC2006/status/1516499164766654473

In the next game in the U16 A, Dyce BC Blues will take on Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC (home) on Saturday.

Dyce BC Whites play Formartine United YFC (home) on Thursday.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Westdyke CC won 3-1 against Westdyke Thistle.