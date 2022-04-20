Dyce BC Blues win derby encounter against Dyce BC Whites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Dyce BC Blues win derby encounter against Dyce BC Whites

By Youth Football Project
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Dyce BC Blues

The team logo of Dyce BC Blues

4

Dyce BC Whites

The team logo of Dyce BC Whites

1

Dyce BC Blues claimed an important win at home to third placed Dyce BC Whites in the U16 A Tuesday.

The derby match finished 4-1 to the Blues.

The result means league leaders Dyce BC Blues claimed a eighth win in a row and aended Dyce BC Whites' five-game winning streak.

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and with a goal difference of 27 goals for and 3 against over the last five games, while Dyce BC Whites have four wins and and one loss and a goal difference of 14 goals for and 6 against.

Dyce BC Whites are third place in the table with 34 points from 16 games.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 7-1 away win for Dyce BC Blues in February.

https://twitter.com/DyceBC2006/status/1516499164766654473

In the next game in the U16 A, Dyce BC Blues will take on Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC (home) on Saturday.

Dyce BC Whites play Formartine United YFC (home) on Thursday.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Westdyke CC won 3-1 against Westdyke Thistle.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

