An even game saw Longside BC just edge out Turriff United YFC at home in the U16 C on Tuesday.

The game finished 1-0 to Longside BC.

The result means Longside BC are now in sixth place in the table while Turriff United YFC are fifth in the league.

In the next game in the U16 C, Longside BC will play Portlethen SC (away) on Saturday, while Turriff United YFC play Cove Youth United (away) on the same day.

Elsewhere in U16 C, Portlethen SC drew against Cove Youth United 4-4.