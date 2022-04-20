Westdyke CC prove too strong for Westdyke Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC defeated Westdyke Thistle 3-1 on Tuesday at Lawsondale.

Westdyke CC came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins in the U16 A and made no mistake to claim yet another vicory.

Westdyke CC are now in second place, while Westdyke Thistle are in eighth place.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 6-1 away win for Westdyke CC in October.

After this game in the U16 A, Westdyke CC will take on Cove YFC (home) on Thursday.

Westdyke Thistle play Formartine United YFC (home) on Saturday.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Blues won against Dyce BC Whites 4-1.