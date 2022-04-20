Dee United victorious against Culter Deeside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dee United defeated hosts Culter Deeside 2-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-3 home win for Dee United in October 2021.

Culter Deeside have one draw and four losses over the last five games, while Dee United have two wins, two draws and one loss and a goal difference of 12 goals for and 10 against.

After this game in the U17 B, Culter Deeside will play Stonehaven Youth (home) on Tuesday and Colony Colts (home) on Saturday.

Dee United play Portlethen SC (away) on Tuesday, Stonehaven Youth (away) on Thursday and Kemnay FC (away) on Saturday.