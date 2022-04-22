Cove YFC cruise to 8-2 victory against Stonehaven Youth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven YFC and Cove YFC met on Thursday in the U19 A.

Cove YFC came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and made no mistake to claim yet another victory. The match finished 8-2.

Stonehaven YFC have five losses with a goal difference of 3 goals for and 52 against over the last five games, while Cove YFC have five wins and and a goal difference of 29 goals for and 3 against.

The result means Stonehaven YFC stay in sixth and last place and Cove YFC are on top.

The last match between the teams ended in a 18-0 home win for Cove YFC in March.

In the next game in the U19 A, Stonehaven YFC will play Banchory Boys (away) on Saturday, while Cove YFC host Colony Park.

Elsewhere in U19 A Banchory Boys drew 4-4 against Westdyke CC.