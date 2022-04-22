Stonehaven Youth keep momentum going with Dee United win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven Youth remain hard to beat in the U17 B and impressed with a 2-0 win at home to Dee United.

Stonehaven Youth have four wins and one draw over the last five games, while Dee United have two wins, one draw and two losses and a goal difference of 10 goals for and 10 against.

Stonehaven Youth are in eighth place after the game, while Dee United are in sixth.

In the next game in the U17 B, Stonehaven Youth will take on Kintore United (home) on Saturday with Dee United at Kemnay FC.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Westdyke Thistle 5-1 won against Colony Colts and Portlethen SC defeated Banchory Boys 5-0.