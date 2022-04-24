Turriff United YFC impress in 6-1 win against Cove Youth United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United YFC won their away game against Cove Youth United 6-1 in the U16 C on Saturday.

Cove Youth United have one win, one draw and three losses with a goal difference of 9 goals for and 17 against over the last five games, while Turriff United YFC have one win, two draws and two losses.

The result means Cove Youth United are now in sixth place in the table and Turriff United YFC are fifth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 2-2 draw, with Turriff United YFC at home in November.

Elsewhere in U16 C, Portlethen SC picked up a narrow victory against Longside BC 1-0.