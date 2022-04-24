Kemnay FC and Dee United forced to settle for share of the spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kemnay FC and Dee United forced to settle for share of the spoils

By Youth Football Project
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Kemnay FC

2

Dee United

2

The home team Kemnay FC and the visiting Dee United claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the U17 B game on Saturday.

Kemnay FC have one draw and four losses with a goal difference of 4 goals for and 32 against over the last five games, while Dee United have two wins, two draws and one loss and a goal difference of 10 goals for and 9 against.

Dee United are now in seventh place, while Kemnay FC are in 12th and last place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for Dee United in August.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Kintore United won 3-1 against Stonehaven Youth, Westdyke Thistle defeated Huntly FC 4-0, Mintlaw BC won 12-0 against Banchory Boys and Colony Colts won 4-0 against Culter Deeside.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

