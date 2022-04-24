Kemnay FC and Dee United forced to settle for share of the spoils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home team Kemnay FC and the visiting Dee United claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the U17 B game on Saturday.

Kemnay FC have one draw and four losses with a goal difference of 4 goals for and 32 against over the last five games, while Dee United have two wins, two draws and one loss and a goal difference of 10 goals for and 9 against.

Dee United are now in seventh place, while Kemnay FC are in 12th and last place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for Dee United in August.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Kintore United won 3-1 against Stonehaven Youth, Westdyke Thistle defeated Huntly FC 4-0, Mintlaw BC won 12-0 against Banchory Boys and Colony Colts won 4-0 against Culter Deeside.