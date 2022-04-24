Colony Colts claim 4-0 win at Culter Deeside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts won their away game against Culter Deeside 4-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Culter Deeside have five losses with a goal difference of 3 goals for and 17 against over the last five games, while Colony Colts have three wins and and two losses and a goal difference of 22 goals for and 11 against.

Colony Colts are now in sixth place, while Culter Deeside are in 11th place.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Kintore United won 3-1 against Stonehaven Youth, Westdyke Thistle defeated Huntly FC 4-0, Mintlaw BC won 12-0 against Banchory Boys and Kemnay FC drew 2-2 against Dee United.