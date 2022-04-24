Westdyke Thistle prove too strong for Huntly FC at Lawsondale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle won 4-0 in their home game against Huntly FC in the U17 B action on Saturday.

Westdyke Thistle have four wins and one draw over the last five games, while Huntly FC have three wins and and two losses and a goal difference of 20 goals for and 11 against.

Westdyke Thistle remain in fourth place and Huntly FC is in 10th.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 5-5 draw, with Huntly FC at home in August.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Kintore United won 3-1 against Stonehaven Youth, Mintlaw BC defeated Banchory Boys 12-0, Kemnay FC drew 2-2 against Dee United and Colony Colts won 4-0 against Culter Deeside.