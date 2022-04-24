Mintlaw BC hit 12 without reply against Banchory Boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mintlaw BC cruised to a 12-0 away victory against Banchory Boys.

Banchory Boys have one win, one draw and three losses over the last five games, while Mintlaw BC have three wins, one draw and one loss and a goal difference of 28 goals for and 7 against.

The last match between the teams ended in a 10-1 home win for Mintlaw BC in March.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Kintore United won 3-1 against Stonehaven Youth, Westdyke Thistle won 4-0 against Huntly FC, Kemnay FC drew 2-2 against Dee United and Colony Colts defeated Culter Deeside 4-0.