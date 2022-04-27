Westdyke Thistle edge 2-1 win against ‘battling’ Northstar CFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw Westdyke Thistle just edge out Northstar CFC at home in the U17 B on Tuesday.

The game finished 2-1 to Westdyke Thistle.

Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie said: "Great game of football to watch, but the red cards put us up against it and spoiled a good game of football.

"The boys battled on until the end but just couldn't get the breakthrough."

The result was Westdyke Thistle's sixth game in a row without defeat.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Northstar CFC in February.

In the next games in the U17 B, Westdyke Thistle will play Dee United (home) on Thursday and Kintore United (away) on Saturday. Northstar CFC play Banchory Boys (away) on Saturday.