Westdyke Thistle edge 2-1 win against ‘battling’ Northstar CFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Westdyke Thistle edge 2-1 win against ‘battling’ Northstar CFC

By Youth Football Project
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Westdyke Thistle

The team logo of Westdyke Thistle

2

Northstar CFC

The team logo of Northstar CFC

1

An even game saw Westdyke Thistle just edge out Northstar CFC at home in the U17 B on Tuesday.

The game finished 2-1 to Westdyke Thistle.

Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie said: "Great game of football to watch, but the red cards put us up against it and spoiled a good game of football.

"The boys battled on until the end but just couldn't get the breakthrough."

The result was Westdyke Thistle's sixth game in a row without defeat.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Northstar CFC in February.

In the next games in the U17 B, Westdyke Thistle will play Dee United (home) on Thursday and Kintore United (away) on Saturday. Northstar CFC play Banchory Boys (away) on Saturday.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Recent match reports from