Banchory Boys won their penultimate game of the U17 B season thanks to a 6-2 victory against Stonehaven Youth on Thursday.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-3 draw, with Stonehaven Youth at home in March.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Dee United won against Westdyke Thistle 3-1.