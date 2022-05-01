Dyce BC Blues seal U16 A title with 6-1 win against Westdyke CC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Blues claimed the U16 A title thanks to an emphatic victory against second-place Westdyke CC.

The match finished 6-1 to Dyce BC Blues at Lawsondale.

Dyce BC Blues coach John McLean said: "It was a phenomenal performance today from the squad.

"Got off to a great start with a well-worked goal within the first three minutes.

"Knowing that we only needed a draw to win the league, the boys went full out for the win.

"We showed hunger and desire all over the park and total dominated against a good Westdyke team.

"All the coaches and parents are so proud of the boys for what they have achieved this season. We now look forward to the Scottish cup final in a few weeks' time."

Westdyke CC have four wins and one loss with a goal difference of 12 goals for and 9 against over the last five games, while Dyce BC Blues have five wins and and a goal difference of 21 goals for and 4 against.

The result leaves Dyce BC Blues seven points clear at the top having completed all 18 of their games. Second-place Westdyke CC have one game left to play.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw, with Dyce BC Blues at home in October 2021.

Elsewhere in U16 A Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow 3-2 victory against Cove YFC and Westdyke Thistle defeated Banchory Boys 5-2.

https://twitter.com/DyceBC2006/status/1520387999523086336