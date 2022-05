[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Newtonhill BC hosted Dyce BC in the U18 A.

The final score was 1-1.

It was the final game of the season for both teams.

The result means Newtonhill BC are sixth on 18 points from 16 games with Dyce BC in fourth spot on 29 points.