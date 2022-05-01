Westdyke Thistle win away against Banchory Boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle won their away match against Banchory Boys 5-2 in the U16 A on Saturday.

Banchory Boys have five losses with a goal difference of 4 goals for and 26 against over the last five games, while Westdyke Thistle have one win and and four losses and a goal difference of 8 goals for and 15 against.

This means Banchory Boys are still in 10th and last place and Westdyke Thistle are in eighth.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow 3-2 victory against Cove YFC and Dyce BC Blues defeated Westdyke CC 6-1.