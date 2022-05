[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC continued their good form with a 2-1 win against Dyce BC Whites on Tuesday.

With this win, Westdyke CC have seven straight victories.

The result left Westdyke CC in second place and Dyce BC Whites third.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-2 away win for Westdyke CC in September 2021.