Colony Colts ended the season on a high with a win against Portlethen SC.

The U17 B game finished 3-2 to the hosts.

The result leaves Colony Colts in sixth spot on 31 points having completed their 22 fixtures.

Portlethen SC, with one game left to play, are fifth on 32 points.