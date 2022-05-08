Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC claim a point at Westdyke CC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC picked up a point on the road against a strong Westdyke CC on Saturday.

The U16 A match finished 1-1.

It was the final match of the season for both teams.

Westdyke CC have three wins, one draw and one loss with a goal difference of 10 goals for and 10 against over the last five games, while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have one win, two draws and two losses.

Westdyke CC finish the season in second place while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC are in seventh.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 away win for Westdyke CC in April 2022.

Elsewhere in U16 A Formartine United YFC won against Dyce BC Whites 3-1.