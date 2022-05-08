Portlethen SC ease to 5-0 win against Kemnay FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen SC won their away match against Kemnay FC on Saturday in the U17 B.

The score was 5-0 in the Portlethen's final game of the season. Kemnay face Kintore United (away) on Saturday in their final game.

Kemnay FC have and one draw and four losses over the last five games, while Portlethen SC have two wins, two draws and one loss.

Kemnay FC are still in 12th and last place and Portlethen SC are in fifth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 11-0 home win for Portlethen SC in October 2021.

Elsewhere in U17 B Kintore United defeated Westdyke Thistle 3-0.