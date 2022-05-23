Dyce Boys Club celebrate Scottish Cup success but Westdyke miss out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dyce Boys Club celebrate Scottish Cup success but Westdyke miss out

By Danny Law
May 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dyce BC under-16s won the Scottish Cup at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.
Dyce Boys Club Blues under-16s were crowned champions of Scotland at the Excelsior Stadium.

A 3-1 victory against Glasgow Athletic at the home ground of Airdrieonians ensured Dyce would lift the Scottish Cup for the second time.

Connor May netted twice and Jamie Thompson was also on target for the Aberdeen juvenile side.

It was a successful defence of the Scottish Cup for Dyce who won the competition at under-13 level in 2019 before the 2020 and 2021 competitions were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dyce coach David Souden said: “The final was very good. They played well and it felt quite a comfortable win in the end.

“We had a really good warm-up and you could tell they were nervous but buzzing for the game.

“Once the game got going they went for it and dominated both halves.

“They came back into it in the second half and put us under a bit of pressure but apart from that I felt we were comfortable.

“It was a noisy trip home with the boys singing and enjoying themselves on the bus.”

Dyce BC under-16s with the Scottish Cup at Excelsior Stadium.

He added: “We had a great support. They were really noisy. We had Dyce teams from the other age groups there to watch the game.

“It was great seeing the younger teams there to cheer on the boys.

“We haven’t really thought about next season yet but obviously we’d love to try to win the competition again.”

But it was disappointment for Westdyke in the under-18s final as they were beaten 2-0 by Cumbernauld Colts, with the match also taking place at the Excelsior Stadium.

Westdyke coach Alun Harries said: “It was a hard one to take.

“Cumbernauld Colts were a really good outfit.

“We went 2-0 down in the first half and it would have been easy for the boys to capitulate at that point.

“But they stuck in and we probably spent more time in their half in the second half.

“Their defensive midfielder got man of the match which maybe showed the pressure we put them under.

“Neither goalkeeper had a great deal to do. We had a couple of chances and didn’t take them.

“It was a tough one but we are very proud of the boys.

“We were in the match and felt we could have won it.

“The boys gave it their all. They left everything on the pitch but on the day it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Tags

Conversation

