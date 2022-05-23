Dyce Boys Club celebrate Scottish Cup success but Westdyke miss out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce Boys Club Blues under-16s were crowned champions of Scotland at the Excelsior Stadium.

A 3-1 victory against Glasgow Athletic at the home ground of Airdrieonians ensured Dyce would lift the Scottish Cup for the second time.

Connor May netted twice and Jamie Thompson was also on target for the Aberdeen juvenile side.

It was a successful defence of the Scottish Cup for Dyce who won the competition at under-13 level in 2019 before the 2020 and 2021 competitions were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dyce coach David Souden said: “The final was very good. They played well and it felt quite a comfortable win in the end.

“We had a really good warm-up and you could tell they were nervous but buzzing for the game.

“Once the game got going they went for it and dominated both halves.

“They came back into it in the second half and put us under a bit of pressure but apart from that I felt we were comfortable.

“It was a noisy trip home with the boys singing and enjoying themselves on the bus.”

He added: “We had a great support. They were really noisy. We had Dyce teams from the other age groups there to watch the game.

“It was great seeing the younger teams there to cheer on the boys.

“We haven’t really thought about next season yet but obviously we’d love to try to win the competition again.”

But it was disappointment for Westdyke in the under-18s final as they were beaten 2-0 by Cumbernauld Colts, with the match also taking place at the Excelsior Stadium.

Sadly not to be for our boys today, but @WestdykeCC04 you did yourselves, your families and the Club SO proud and gave it your all 💙🤍🖤 Congratulations to @OfficialCColts on your win #WeAreAllWestdyke pic.twitter.com/oWNnPLUFZf — Westdyke Community Club (@westdykecc) May 22, 2022

Westdyke coach Alun Harries said: “It was a hard one to take.

“Cumbernauld Colts were a really good outfit.

“We went 2-0 down in the first half and it would have been easy for the boys to capitulate at that point.

“But they stuck in and we probably spent more time in their half in the second half.

“Their defensive midfielder got man of the match which maybe showed the pressure we put them under.

“Neither goalkeeper had a great deal to do. We had a couple of chances and didn’t take them.

“It was a tough one but we are very proud of the boys.

“We were in the match and felt we could have won it.

“The boys gave it their all. They left everything on the pitch but on the day it just wasn’t meant to be.”