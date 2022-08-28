Formartine United YFC edge away win against Culter United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw Formartine United YFC just edge out Culter United away in the U16 C on Saturday.

The game finished 2-1 to Formartine United YFC.

Formartine United manager Tom McNeill said: "It was a hard-fought victory. We took the lead after 25 minutes but some slack defending allowed Culter to make it 1-1 at half time.

"A well worked goal midway through the second half made it 2-1.

"We had three players making their debut and they all did well.

"Last season's top scorer Archie Topp scored both goals.

"We are pleased with the win but there is work to be done."

Elsewhere in the U16 C Northstar CFC picked up a narrow victory against Kintore United FC 1-0, Colony Colts defeated Turriff United YFC Lions 4-1 and Aboyne FC won against Huntly FC 9-0.