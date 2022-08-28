Colony Colts coach ‘proud’ after opening day win against Turriff United YFC Lions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts defeated hosts Turriff United YFC Lions 4-1 in the U16 C on Saturday.

Steven Leask, the Colony Colts coach, praised his players for a superb display.

He said: "Tremendous performance from Colony Colts 2007 on our visit to Turriff in our first game of the season.

"Our first goal came from Joel Reid who scored his first goal for Colony Colts.

"Second goal from Arron Harrow with third from Kian Sime and final goal from Alex Forbes. Kian and Alex were subbed on during the second half and made a positive impact on the game.

"Turriff United Lions played a great game with their keeper making some outstanding saves.

"We are thrilled with our opening performance and with midfielder Conal Leask who played a blinder today.

"Today's performance has set the precedent for the season and I'm proud of each and every player today.

"Looking forward to seeing what this season has in store for us."

Elsewhere in the U16 C, Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow victory against Culter United 2-1, Northstar CFC won against Kintore United FC 1-0 and Aboyne FC won against Huntly FC 9-0.