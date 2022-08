[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aboyne FC showed no mercy in their goal spree at Kincardine O'Neil against Huntly FC in the U16 C.

Aboyne FC scored an incredible nine goals and won the game 9-0.

“Really pleased by the win today. It was a great performance from the lads,” said Aboyne FC's manager Gavin Sim after the game.

Elsewhere in the U16 C, Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow victory against Culter United 2-1, Northstar CFC won against Kintore United FC 1-0 and Colony Colts won against Turriff United YFC Lions 4-1.