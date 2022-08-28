Goal extravaganza when Westdyke CC beat Westdyke Thistle in Lawsondale derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC brushed aside Westdyke Thistle with ease in the U17 A, winning at home 5-0 on Saturday.

“A great start to the new season from the team as derby days are always tough affairs.

"The players worked hard against a tough opposition and show character to take all three points with a strong performance over the 90 minutes,” commented Westdyke CC's manager Bob Taylor after the game.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Cove YFC won against Dyce BC Whites 4-1, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC defeated Stonehaven YFC 4-1 and Formartine United YFC won against West End Reds 6-1.