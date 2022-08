[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kintore United showed no mercy in their goal spree at Huntly against Huntly FC in the U18 A.

Kintore United ran out comfortable 9-0 winnrs in a one-sided contest.

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "Kintore wanted to win the game more than we did, and they fought harder than we did for every ball."

Elsewhere in the U18 A, Culter Deeside won against Dee United 8-2, Newmachar United picked up a narrow victory against Northstar CFC 3-2 and Banchory Boys drew against Colony Colts 2-2.