Ben Ellington free kick gives Northstar CFC victory against Kintore United

Home side Northstar CFC enjoyed a narrow win against Kintore United FC at Northfield.

The team won 1-0 in U16 C action on Saturday.

Northstar CFC's head coach Leslie Kilminster said: "As a team we're absolutely delighted to get our campaign under way with a clean sheet and three points.

"Ben Ellington scored a fantastic free kick in the first half to give us all the points in the blazing Northfield sun."

Elsewhere in the U16 C Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow victory against Culter United 2-1, Colony Colts defeated Turriff United YFC Lions 4-1 and Aboyne FC won against Huntly FC 9-0.