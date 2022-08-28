Cove YFC victorious against Dyce BC Whites in ‘a game of two halves’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC defeated hosts Dyce BC Whites 4-1 in the U17 A on Saturday.

Dyce BC Whites manager Ray Muirhead said: "It was a game of two halves. We were 1-0 up in control then we give away a silly goal right on half time. The theme continued in the second half with avoidable goals.

"Cove took their chances so credit to them. We dust ourselves down and move on to next week's game."

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "Really pleased with the performance. We stuck to the game plan and deserved the three points.

"It's always a tough game against Dyce Whites and all the best to them for the season."

Elsewhere in the U17 A Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 4-1, Formartine United YFC defeated West End Reds 6-1 and Westdyke CC won against Westdyke Thistle 5-0.