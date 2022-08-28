East End Lewis Youth Gold begin new campaign with 4-1 win against Mormond Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End Lewis Youth Gold won their home game against Mormond Thistle 4-1 in the U17 B action on Saturday.

Paul Wileman, the East End Lewis Youth Gold coach, said: "We started strong and got a early two goal lead through a Blair Thompson penalty and a Morgan Reid finish.

"Into the second half Mormond got one back and pushed for an equaliser, before Calum Lewis and Rhys Argo finished the game off for us."

Mormond Thistle's head coach Sean Beddie said: "We lost two early goals but the boys battled back in the 2nd half to 2-1.

"And then lost another two goals towards the end.

"We battled away but it just wasn't our day today, and East End deserved the result in the end."

Elsewhere in the U17 B West End FC won against Cove Youth United 7-2, Colony Park defeated Portlethen SC 2-0, Thistle YFC won against Middlefield Wasps 6-1 and Banchory Boys won against Kintore United 4-1.