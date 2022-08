[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United YFC saw great return on their chances away to West End Reds on Saturday in the U17 A in their crushing 6-1 win.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Cove YFC defeated Dyce BC Whites 4-1, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 4-1 and Westdyke CC won against Westdyke Thistle 5-0.