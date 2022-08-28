Colony Colts open the season with 2-2 draw at Banchory Boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The points were shared when Banchory Boys and Colony Colts met in the U18 A on Saturday.

The game ended 2-2.

“We didn't take our chances and Banchory took advantage of some weak defending to grab an equaliser.

"We need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"James Skene scored both our goals and Scott Cameron put in a great shift,” said Colony Colts manager Fraser Skene after the game.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Culter Deeside defeated Dee United 8-2, Kintore United won against Huntly FC 9-0 and Newmachar United picked up a narrow victory against Northstar CFC 3-2.