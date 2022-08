[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter Deeside saw great return on their chances at home to Dee United on Saturday in the U18 A in a commanding 8-2 win.

Dee United coach Ben Dugan said: " Today was a very disappointing defeat for us and we know that we were poor.

"However, we will look to bounce back next week."

Elsewhere in the U18 A Kintore United defeated Huntly FC 9-0, Newmachar United picked up a narrow victory against Northstar CFC 3-2 and Banchory Boys drew against Colony Colts 2-2.