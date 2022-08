Colony Park defeated the visiting Portlethen SC 2-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

“Tight game with two late goals in either half, but Colony deserved the win.

"Boys on both sides were a credit with how they played the game,” said Portlethen SC's coach Gary Wright after the game.

Elsewhere in the U17 B West End FC defeated Cove Youth United 7-2, Thistle YFC won against Middlefield Wasps 6-1, East End Lewis Youth Gold won against Mormond Thistle 4-1 and Banchory Boys won against Kintore United 4-1.