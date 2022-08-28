Newmachar United edge 10-man Northstar CFC at Charles Gordon Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar United emerged the win in the game on Saturday, at home at Charles Gordon Park against Northstar CFC.

The U18 A game finished 3-2.

“A good performance but an early red card in the first half put us up against it.

"But we took the lead twice; just ran out of legs near the end and conceded two late goals. But proud of the lads for giving it their all, ” commented Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie after the game.

Newmachar United coach Graeme Strachan said: "It was a tough start to the season against a very resilient Northstar team who wever very unlucky given they played more than half the game with 10 men.

"It was a solid three points having comeback from 1-0 then 2-1 down.

"Lewis Lamb scored the first with a very well executed penalty. Super Mario Damean scored a great header to equalise then converted the winner with just under 10 minutes to go.

"Work to be done but delighted with the win."

Elsewhere in the U18 A Culter Deeside defeated Dee United 8-2, Kintore United won against Huntly FC 9-0 and Banchory Boys drew against Colony Colts 2-2.