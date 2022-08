[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonhill CC Ultras came away with a home win at home at Portlethen Academy against Westdyke Thistle.

The U16 B game finished 2-1.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Deveronvale picked up a narrow victory against Bridge of Don Thistle 2-1 and Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won against Colony Park 1-0.