Deveronvale Reds draw 2-2 with West End Reds in fiery clash

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:31 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-17s)

Deveronvale Reds

The team logo of Deveronvale Reds

2

West End Reds

The team logo of West End Reds

2

Deveronvale Reds and the visiting West End Reds claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the U17 A game on Saturday.

Deveronvale Reds coach Allan Whyte said: "It was an entertaining match on a fiery pitch and overall a draw was a fair result.

"It was our first match in the A league, but the boys worked hard and acquitted themselves well.

"Both sides had a sending off which ironically resulted in both teams getting a lift after it happened."

West End Reds coach Mike Fergusson said: "We went down to ten men as our keeper was sent off. Very harsh - both teams thought so - but our boys battled back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 until the final minutes but ran out of legs at the back."

Elsewhere in the U17 A Westdyke CC won against Cove YFC 3-0, Westdyke Thistle defeated Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-2, Dyce BC Whites won against Dyce BC Blues 4-0 and Formartine United YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 6-2.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

