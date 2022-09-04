Newmachar United go top of the table with 8-0 win against Huntly FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Newmachar United go top of the table with 8-0 win against Huntly FC

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:01 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Newmachar United

The team logo of Newmachar United

8

Huntly FC

The team logo of Huntly FC

0

Newmachar United won their home game against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 8-0.

Newmachar United's coach Graeme Strachan said: "After a very frustrating first half, where we squandered several good opportunities and the Huntly goalkeeper, who for me was man of the match, had at least three outstanding saves, we went in 1-0 up.

"The second half started pretty much in the same manner as the first, with wasted opportunities.

"However a series of corners led to two headed goals.

"Our finishing began to improve and despite another string of incredible saves from the Huntly keeper, we eventually ran out comfortable 8-0 winners with braces from Lewis Lamb, Lewis Cumming and 'Super' Mario Damean and two very well executed long range efforts from Ryan Brand and Scott Spark."

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "Tough game against a very good side in Newmachar.

"We had a pretty solid first half and held them to 1-0 thanks to a number of outstanding saves by our keeper; however, we struggled to defend a number of corners in the second half, and the team tired towards the end of the game."

In the next games in the U18 A, Newmachar United will play Portlethen SC (home) on 10 September. Huntly FC play Cove Youth United FC (home) on 10 September.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Northstar CFC won against Kintore United 4-0, Dyce BC defeated Culter Deeside 7-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Banchory Boys 7-1 and Westdyke Thistle won against Portlethen SC 3-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Cove YFC's Innes Duncan, left, and Westdyke CC's Blair Smith. Picture by Chris Sumner
