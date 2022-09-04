Newmachar United go top of the table with 8-0 win against Huntly FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar United won their home game against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 8-0.

Newmachar United's coach Graeme Strachan said: "After a very frustrating first half, where we squandered several good opportunities and the Huntly goalkeeper, who for me was man of the match, had at least three outstanding saves, we went in 1-0 up.

"The second half started pretty much in the same manner as the first, with wasted opportunities.

"However a series of corners led to two headed goals.

"Our finishing began to improve and despite another string of incredible saves from the Huntly keeper, we eventually ran out comfortable 8-0 winners with braces from Lewis Lamb, Lewis Cumming and 'Super' Mario Damean and two very well executed long range efforts from Ryan Brand and Scott Spark."

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "Tough game against a very good side in Newmachar.

"We had a pretty solid first half and held them to 1-0 thanks to a number of outstanding saves by our keeper; however, we struggled to defend a number of corners in the second half, and the team tired towards the end of the game."

In the next games in the U18 A, Newmachar United will play Portlethen SC (home) on 10 September. Huntly FC play Cove Youth United FC (home) on 10 September.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Northstar CFC won against Kintore United 4-0, Dyce BC defeated Culter Deeside 7-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Banchory Boys 7-1 and Westdyke Thistle won against Portlethen SC 3-0.