Dyce BC Whites ease to victory against Westdyke Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Whites won their away match against Westdyke Thistle 8-1 in the U17 A on Saturday.

Ray Muirhead, the Dyce BC Whites manager, was pleased with his side's display at Lawsondale.

He said: "Great performance from the lads today all over the pitch.

"A special mention to Kai Halliday, who went in goal today due to both our keepers being injured.

"Kai normally plays at right back."

Westdyke Thistle have had a sluggish start to the season and have only three points from their first four games. Dyce BC Whites are on nine points.

Westdyke Thistle have 6 goals in total. They have scored five goals at home and one goal away in the U17 A.

Dyce BC Whites have scored 17 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 12 goals and five goals on home ground.