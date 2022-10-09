Peterhead BC edge 1-0 win away against Cuminestown YAFC

Peterhead BC pcked up a narrow 1-0 win against Cuminestown YAFC in the U16 A on Saturday.
Cuminestown YAFC's coach Martyn Ritchie said: "Another tough game but again we're disappointed not to get something from it.
"There were a few things went against us that was disappointing, but we're playing well and creating chances; just need to take them."
Cuminestown YAFC have four points while Peterhead BC have 12, as both teams have played four games.
Cuminestown YAFC have 7 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and four goals away in the U16 A.
Peterhead BC have scored 8 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and five goals on home ground.
Elsewhere in the U16 A East End Lewis Youth defeated Cove YFC 3-0.