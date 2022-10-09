Peterhead BC edge 1-0 win away against Cuminestown YAFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead BC pcked up a narrow 1-0 win against Cuminestown YAFC in the U16 A on Saturday.

Cuminestown YAFC's coach Martyn Ritchie said: "Another tough game but again we're disappointed not to get something from it.

"There were a few things went against us that was disappointing, but we're playing well and creating chances; just need to take them."

Cuminestown YAFC have four points while Peterhead BC have 12, as both teams have played four games.

Cuminestown YAFC have 7 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and four goals away in the U16 A.

Peterhead BC have scored 8 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A East End Lewis Youth defeated Cove YFC 3-0.