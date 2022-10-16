High five for Colony Park against Banchory Boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Park won their away game against Banchory Boys in the U17 B action on Saturday, finishing 5-1.

Banchory Boys have four points while Colony Park have six after four rounds of fixtures.

Banchory Boys have 9 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and five goals away in the U17 B.

Colony Park have scored 9 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored six goals and three goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B East End Lewis Youth Gold won against Cove Youth United 6-0, Middlefield Wasps defeated Longside BC 4-2 and Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Culter Thistle.