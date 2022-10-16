Thistle YFC defeat Culter Thistle in seven-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home side Thistle YFC had a one-goal win in the game against Culter Thistle at Newburgh.

The team won 4-3 in U17 B action on Saturday.

Culter Thistle have had a sluggish start to the season and have only three points from their first four games. Thistle YFC are on 10 points.

Thistle YFC have 19 goals in total. They have scored 10 goals at home and nine goals away in the U17 B.

Culter Thistle have scored 12 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored seven goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B East End Lewis Youth Gold won against Cove Youth United 6-0, Colony Park defeated Banchory Boys 5-1 and Middlefield Wasps won against Longside BC 4-2.