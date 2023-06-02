Aberdeen secondary schools football: Grammar third years add CNR International League title to Gerrard Trophy success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar third years proved themselves to be the best school side at their age group, overcoming rivals Lochside Academy in the CNR International League play-off to seal a silverware double.

Grammar’s hard-fought 2-1 league play-off win came two weeks after they had beaten Bucksburn Academy on penalties to lift the Gerrard Trophy.

Lochside’s third years went into the Wednesday’s league decider carrying the scars of losing the second year equivalent to Cults Academy last season, and Grammar had the first chance on four minutes.

They were awarded a free-kick just inside the Lochside half, with the delivery met at the back post by Josh Davidson, whose header was slightly off target.

Joe Arthur was causing problems any time he moved down the left for Grammar and, on nine minutes, he tested Harris Donald in the Lochside goal for the first time, but the keeper saved well.

Lochside’s first opening came when a Jay Ingram free-kick from the right was met by the head of James Eilbeck, and a disorganised Grammar defence were fortunate to see the ball flash narrowly beyond the far post.

Grammar almost gifted Lochside a goal three minutes into the second half when a cross from the right bounced off the back of Toby Nesbitt before hitting the upright and being cleared by keeper Finlay Balfour.

However, it was Grammar who took the lead with 11 minutes of the second half played.

Finlay Williams played a long ball out of defence down the right into the path of Davidson. The striker got the better of a couple of defenders before moving into the box and sending a low drive beyond Donald and into the corner of the net.

Grammar would then pass up an opportunity to extend their lead, with Joe Arthur firing over at a corner, before a header from Lochside’s Ben Bradford from five yards, following the second delivery from a free-kick, brought out a fine save from Balfour.

Three minutes from time, Grammar doubled their advantage.

The ball found Matthew Reaper on the right and the winger played the ball across the edge of the box. Arthur played it to Nesbitt, who was waiting at the penalty spot, and he steadied before sending the ball low, clear of the arms of Donald.

It looked like Balfour’s save from Lochside’s Hayden Skinner had shut the door on the defeated side’s chances of getting on the scoresheet.

However, there was still time for Gregor Hewitt to convert a cross from the right by heading smartly into the corner of the Grammar goal to reduce the deficit.

That was the final action as the full-time whistle went before the restart could be taken – confirming Grammar’s double success in front of a large crowd.

Despite Grammar third years’ glory this season, Lochside were not far behind and, along with Bucksburn, made them work hard for their success.

Shoot-out required to seal Grammar’s Gerrard Trophy win

Bucksburn took Grammar all of the way in their Gerrard Trophy final at the Balmoral Stadium, which took place in front of a similarly healthy crowd of family, friends, classmates and teachers.

The game finished 1-1, with a penalty shoot-out required to separate the sides.

Grammar had taken the lead on 3-1 minutes.

A long pass upfield found Davidson just outside the penalty area. He flicked the ball over the head of Bucksburn’s Ryan Conner and moved into the box before shooting beyond the outstretched left hand of goalkeeper Jayden Stewart.

Buckburn’s second half equaliser came from a Conner free-kick after Samuel Forbes was fouled by Sam Enaburekhan.

Conner smashed the free-kick off the crossbar, and it rebounded into the path of Josh Kindom, allowing him to head home.

In the shoot-out, an early Bucksburn kick was saved well by Grammar keeper Balfour, with Grammar scoring all of their penalties to record a 5-3 success.