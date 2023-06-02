Aberdeen secondary schools football: Grammar third years add CNR International League title to Gerrard Trophy success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen secondary schools football: Grammar third years add CNR International League title to Gerrard Trophy success

Grammar's players beat Lochside Academy 2-1 in their league play-off, two weeks after defeating Bucksburn Academy on penalties in their cup final.

By Walter Craig
Grammar captain Finlay Williams and goalscorer Josh Davidson with the CNR International League S3 trophy. Image: Walter Craig
Grammar captain Finlay Williams and goalscorer Josh Davidson with the CNR International League S3 trophy. Image: Walter Craig

Aberdeen Grammar third years proved themselves to be the best school side at their age group, overcoming rivals Lochside Academy in the CNR International League play-off to seal a silverware double.

Grammar’s hard-fought 2-1 league play-off win came two weeks after they had beaten Bucksburn Academy on penalties to lift the Gerrard Trophy.

Lochside’s third years went into the Wednesday’s league decider carrying the scars of losing the second year equivalent to Cults Academy last season, and Grammar had the first chance on four minutes.

They were awarded a free-kick just inside the Lochside half, with the delivery met at the back post by Josh Davidson, whose header was slightly off target.

Joe Arthur was causing problems any time he moved down the left for Grammar and, on nine minutes, he tested Harris Donald in the Lochside goal for the first time, but the keeper saved well.

Grammar’s Josh Davidson sending in a cross. Image: Walter Craig

Lochside’s first opening came when a Jay Ingram free-kick from the right was met by the head of James Eilbeck, and a disorganised Grammar defence were fortunate to see the ball flash narrowly beyond the far post.

Grammar almost gifted Lochside a goal three minutes into the second half when a cross from the right bounced off the back of Toby Nesbitt before hitting the upright and being cleared by keeper Finlay Balfour.

However, it was Grammar who took the lead with 11 minutes of the second half played.

Finlay Williams played a long ball out of defence down the right into the path of Davidson. The striker got the better of a couple of defenders before moving into the box and sending a low drive beyond Donald and into the corner of the net.

Grammar would then pass up an opportunity to extend their lead, with Joe Arthur firing over at a corner, before a header from Lochside’s Ben Bradford from five yards, following the second delivery from a free-kick, brought out a fine save from Balfour.

Three minutes from time, Grammar doubled their advantage.

The ball found Matthew Reaper on the right and the winger played the ball across the edge of the box. Arthur played it to Nesbitt, who was waiting at the penalty spot, and he steadied before sending the ball low, clear of the arms of Donald.

It looked like Balfour’s save from Lochside’s Hayden Skinner had shut the door on the defeated side’s chances of getting on the scoresheet.

However, there was still time for Gregor Hewitt to convert a cross from the right by heading smartly into the corner of the Grammar goal to reduce the deficit.

That was the final action as the full-time whistle went before the restart could be taken – confirming Grammar’s double success in front of a large crowd.

Grammar with the Gerrard Trophy. Image: Walter Craig.

Despite Grammar third years’ glory this season, Lochside were not far behind and, along with Bucksburn, made them work hard for their success.

Shoot-out required to seal Grammar’s Gerrard Trophy win

Bucksburn took Grammar all of the way in their Gerrard Trophy final at the Balmoral Stadium, which took place in front of a similarly healthy crowd of family, friends, classmates and teachers.

The game finished 1-1, with a penalty shoot-out required to separate the sides.

Grammar had taken the lead on 3-1 minutes.

A long pass upfield found Davidson just outside the penalty area. He flicked the ball over the head of Bucksburn’s Ryan Conner and moved into the box before shooting beyond the outstretched left hand of goalkeeper Jayden Stewart.

Grammar’s Dylan Bunney and Matthew Reaper set up a fine passing move. Image: Walter Craig

Buckburn’s second half equaliser came from a Conner free-kick after Samuel Forbes was fouled by Sam Enaburekhan.

Conner smashed the free-kick off the crossbar, and it rebounded into the path of Josh Kindom, allowing him to head home.

In the shoot-out, an early Bucksburn kick was saved well by Grammar keeper Balfour, with Grammar scoring all of their penalties to record a 5-3 success.

