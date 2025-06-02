Gallery: Primary school five-a-side football at Aberdeen’s Beacon Sports Centre 1978-1983

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Gallery: Primary school five-a-side football at Aberdeen’s Beacon Sports Centre 1978-1983

For close to 40 years, a regional kids' five-a-side football tournament was held at the Beacon Sports Centre in Aberdeen's Bucksburn, with teams from across the north-east taking part.

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Craighill, Kincorth, goalie Ian Garden gets to grips with the ball while team-mates look on. They are (left to right) Barry Moir, Mitchell Legge, Brian Rust, Scott Black, Kevin Black and Michael Robertson. Image: DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

For around four decades, a late-March/early-April regional primary school five-a-side football tournament was held at the Beacon Sports Centre in Aberdeen’s Bucksburn, with teams travelling from across the north-east to take part.

Organised by the Bucksburn Round Table, then the Bridge of Don Round Table, thousands of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire kids took part in the annual event down the years.

The Beacon five-a-sides were also a fixture of our pages over the decades, and we have a healthy archive of pictures from the yearly tournament

If you took part in/know someone who took part in 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982 and/or 1983, take a look through our first batch of images now!

1978

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1978. All set to take part in the Grampian Regional Primary Schools’ five-a-side football competition for ‘The Press and Journal’ Shield were the Holy Family RC School pool (left to right) Steven Cornfield, Roy Gullen, Anthony Buller, Paul Robb, Wayne Thornton, Richard Douglas, and Gary McGunigle.

1979

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The Finzean team, comprising (left to right) Graham Begg, Graham Fraser, Stuart Christie, David Hector, Roddy Duncan, Calum Riddell, and Neil Christie. They were one of the teams competing for ‘The Press and Journal’ Shield, which was held by 1978 winners Middlefield Primary School.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Abbotswell were the new Grampian region primary schools five-a-side champions. They clinched “The Press and Journal” Shield when they defeated Kemnay in penalty kicks before 700 spectators. Presenting the trophy to the winning side was Jocky Scott, the former Dons player, then with Dundee. Captain of the victorious Abbotswell team, Philip Sinclair, received ‘The Press and Journal’ Shield. Their manager was Mr Stanley Greig.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Kemnay five-a-side team celebrate winning the League VII trophy and chair their six-goal hero David Fraser. Looking on are Mr Bill Beattie, chairman of Bucksburn Round Table, who presented the trophy, and referee Mr Mike Edwards, Aberdeen.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Tillydrone scorer Steven Morrice is chaired high by team-mates after their 1-1 draw with the team from Insch. Left to right- Arthur Murray, Stephen McBeath, Garry Cashmore, Colin Smith, Martin Small and Jeffrey Lumsden.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The Fetterangus team (left to right, front) Roy Smith, Mark Bain, Richard Styles, Cliff Johnson (back), Brian Mathers, Colin Will and George Whyte.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The Kittybrewster team, left to right: Ewan Wallace, David Birrell, Alister Geddie, David Adams, James Kerr and Michael Fraser.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Tournament runners-up,  Memnay.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Grins of joy from St Peter’s Peterhead (league 15), team as they chair their captain, Ronald Grudgeon to receive a winning team shield from Mr Chris Anderson, vice-chairman of Aberdeen FC and chairman of the National Playing Fields association. The association presented each league-winning team with a shield. Extreme right is referee Mr Brian Ahern, Aberdeen.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Fathers Mr Alan Stuart (left) and Mr John Walker give some last-minute advice to the New Pitsligo team (back, left to right) Alan Stuart, William Quirie, Rodney Whyte and David Gordon, and (front) John Walker, Ian Jarvie and Steven Lovie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Lumphanan – Front: S. Collier; D. Stewart. Back: S. Ferries; F. Sim; and C. Davidson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Pep talk for the Kirkhill five-a-side team from manager Mike Pirie. Left to right (front), David Metchell, Martin Dunn and Alan Sangster, and (back) Douglas Baxter, David McDonald and Keith Alington.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The Bervie team put in some practice for the Grampian five-a-side football tournament. They are (left to right) Colin Gordon, Kevin Forbes, Michael Tulloch, Charles Warden, Alan Stenhouse, Jeremy Rodger and Clayton Wilson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Stoneywood manager Mr Richard Kynoch gives his team a pep talk before their match in the primary school five-a-side tournament. They are (front, left to right) Alan Brown, Stuart Cheyne and Paul Gibson, and (back) Neil Aitken, Mike Stephen and captain Kevin Spears.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The Inchgarth team who were semi-finalists, (left to right) front: S. Davidson, P. Harrison, and D. Smith. Back: P. Still, K. Grant, D. Blanchard, and A. Digby.
Lining up for the camera are the five-a-side team from Meethill Primary School, Peterhead. Back left to right: Sean Molloy, Neil Christie, Douglas Thomson. Front left to right: Gordon Thomson, Raymond Neil and Steven Elder.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The St Peter’s team get a talk from their manager, Graham Hammond.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. The Port Errol team.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1979. Cults Primary School team line up for the camera: (Front, left to right) George Berry, Ewan Runcie, Clive Lewis and Bruce McLeod, and (back) Nicolas Searle, George Lumsden and Chris Sugden.

1980

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1980. Broomhill School are ready to go for the prize shield. The players are (left to right) David Ledingham, Kevin McGee, Martin McLean, Scott Beaton, William Houston, Chris Troup and Frank Ainsworth.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1980. Youngsters in the crowd at the Grampian Region primary schools five-a-side tournament finals cheer on the contestants. For some, it was an occasion tinged with regret – their teams had been eliminated during the evening.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1980. The best player of the Grampian Region primary schools five-a-side tournament, Scott Brown, captain of the Dyce team, holds aloft his trophy after scoring a hat-trick in the final against Sunnybank at the Beacon Sports Centre, Bucksburn.

1981

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Ballater Primary School team: (Back row, left to right) Andrew Bain, Graham Sinclair, Michael Sinclair, Michael Fraser, Thomas Pirie and Alastair Mitchell. Kneeling are team captain Ronald Paterson and goalkeeper Peter Gillian.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Taking things easy before the big game is captain of the Kintore team, Michael Mennie. His team are (left to right) Richard Kettle, Edward McDonald, Frank Summers, Colin Burnett, Derek McCubbin and Colin Banks.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Auchterellon. Back row (left to right), Martin Burgess, Colin Tain, Craig Watson and Andrew Morrison. Front row, Bruce Smith, Scott Middleton and Michael Rennie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Kincorth. Members of their squad are (left to right) Gary Thom, Jeff Coull, captain Derek Stewart, Dave Galbraith, Davy Gordon, Paul Munro and Sean Ross.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Seafield Primary School, Elgin made the trip to Aberdeen to take part in the Grampian Schools five-a-side competition for ‘The Press and Journal Shield’. Left to right are Richard Alderson, Ramon Ralph, David McReadie, Peter Gow, Colin Tough, Kenneth Ettles and Ian MacDonald.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. A moment of triumph for the Cults team who won the Grampian Schools five-a-side football tournament. Their captain George Berry (standing, centre left) receives ‘The Press and Journal Shield’ from Aberdeen FC player Neil Simpson as the Cults team and runners-up Sunnybank, look on. The finals were held at the Beacon Sports Centre, Bucksburn, last night.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Talking tactics are Aberdeen’s Hillocks team (left to right) Kenneth Masson, Keith Sangster, Derek Riley, Michael Cheyne and Kevin Sharp.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. A line-up of footballing talent from Banchory-Devenick. The team are (left to right) Alastair Mann, Staurt Cranna, Donald Jamieson, Allan Dunbar, Steven Forbes, Greig Melvin and Craig Mann.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Winning smiles from the Bankhead A squad after they had qualified for the finals. The boys are (left to right): Keith Watt, Keith Leslie, Alan Reid, Michael Stephen (captain), Malcolm Stewart and Bruce Esson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Finzean team of goalkeeper Cameron Hay and team-mates (left to right) Stuart Christie, Roddy Duncan, Iain Grubb, Philip Christie, Craig Thow and Richard Paterson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Praying perhaps that their defensive “wall” would be as secure as this, are members of the Esslemont team (top to bottom) Neil Taylor, Kenneth Burnett, Steven Hall, Graham Alexander, Raymond Garden and James Kidd.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Qualifiers Cults (left to right) George Berry, Colin Scott, David Anderson, Shaun Furrie, Darren Ferguson, Neil McPherson and Stuart Cove.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Springhill, who qualified for knockout-stages. Left to right: Bobby Samuel, Scott Buchan, Billy Kemp, Derek Brown, Stephen Greig, Eddie Bain and Bill Robertson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Carried away with his team-mates’ enthusiasm – that’s Dunecht goalie David Smith. Back row are Stuart Mathers (left) and Stephen Christie, centre are Stuart Smith and Gary McCollie, and in front are Gavin Chalmers and Billy Thom.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Smiles from the Airyhall team of (left to right) Martin Stuart, John Petchey, Liam Duffy, Craig Scott, Gordon Simpson and Morgan Hay.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Meldrum line-up for the big tournament. Back row (left to right): Murray Anderson, Robert Bell, Angus Main. Centre, John Cowie and Michael White, and, front, is Craig Morrison.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Dunnottar team (back row, left to right) Alistair Smith, Gordon Donald, Lee McDonald and Alistair Don. Front row are Bryan Innes, Craig Malcolm and Colin Lawson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Support your goalkeeper… and that’s what members of the Peterhead Central team did. The goalie is Stuart Grant with his arms around Stuart Maskame and Scott Tait. In the middle are James Pirie and Graeme Buchan, and, front, are Kevin Pert and Alan Stephen.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Kingswells five-a-side team pose for a team photo before their match.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Aboyne team who took part in the tournament for ‘The Press and Journal Shield’ are (left to right) Tom Ford, Ian Greig, Colin Forbes, Gary Sinclair, Martyn Paterson, Graham Dinnie and Ian Winton.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The team belonging to St Peter’s School, Nelson Street, Aberdeen. Back row (left to right): Nicholas Pilichos, capt.; Paul Herron, Ian Bernie, Tony Dean. Front row (left to right): Michael Jermieson, Andrew Ochia and David Grant.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. On the ball for their match are the lads of the Glenbervie team (left to right), Brian Innes, Ewen Emslie, Clive Mitchell, David Milne, Duncan Low, Tony Spencer and James Airth.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Methlick five-a-side team gather round for a souvenir picture. The boys are (left to right): Garry Chalmers, Scott Bruce, Ian Baxter (goalie), Stuart Fenwick, Gary Sinclair, James Buchan and Edward Christie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Rarin’ to go are the Pitfour team of (rear) John Hannah and Andre Kindess (centre), Victor Tolmie and Paul Soutar, and (front) James Best and Ewan Kindess.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Greenbrae team of (rear from left) Mark Perry, Alan Kidd, John Duncan, Martin Livingston and Stephen Davidson, and (front, centre) Robert Stirton and Michael Garden.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Hoping for success are the Balmedie team (left to right, back row) James Chalmers, Irvine Christie, Raymond Bruce and Mark Hutcheon, and (front) David Taylor and Philip Reid.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Buckie Cluny team. Left row (top to bottom): Derek Newlands, Gordon Gray, Craig Johnston and Edward Campbell. Right row (top to bottom): Douglas Coull, Graham Sutherland and David Flett.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Causewayend/Hanover team pictured before their match. The boys are (back, left to right): Scott Gavin, Mark Middleton, John Lawrie and Craig Smith. Front are Kevin Taylor, Neil Beddie and Roel Comello.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Gordon Schools team. Standing (left to right): Errol Stewart, Sandy Gordon, Garry Murray, Richard Murray and Michael McGregor. Kneeling: Martin Henderson and goalkeeper Bertie Symon.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Looking confident are the team from Buchanhaven. They are (standing left to right) Paul Reid, David Mitchell, Gary Bruce, Eric Stott, and Graeme Strachan. Front are Scott Livingston and Alex Green.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The New Pitsligo and St John’s team hold goalkeeper Martin Milne aloft. Left to right: Greig Philips, Martin Ross, Steve Smith, Colin Walker, Derek Glennie and Gary Ritchie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Craighill, Kincorth, goalie Ian Garden gets to grips with the ball while team mates look on. They are (left to right) Barry Moir, Mitchell Legge, Brian Rust, Scott Black, Kevin Black and Michael Robertson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Mortlach five-a-side team are (left to right): Graeme Stewart, Stuart Low, Gary Grant, Neil MacPherson, Mark Ramsey and Stuart Donald.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Showing off his bandaged leg is Port Errol team captain Stuart Bannerman. Examining the injury are kneeling (left to right) Ian Bratton, Scott Lawson and Steven Adamson. Standing (left to right) are Gary Duncan, Stephen Docherty, Terrence Fairely and Craig Cassalls.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Woodside team (left to right) Graham Chalmers, Gary Morrison, Ivan Taylor, Derek Findlay, Gordon Duncan, Stuart Jamieson and Barry Thomson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981.Broomhill goalkeeper Kevin Ross shows off some of his skills in front of other team members (left to right), James Buchan, Frank Ainsworth, Donald MacLeod, Steven Murray, Roy Cruden and Chris Troup.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. The Smithfield team. Back row (left to right), Scott Matthews, Andrew Slessor, Steven Pirie. Middle, Mark Davidson, John Christie, and, front, Stuart Dunn and Andrew Cruickshank.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Strathdon. They are (back row, left to right) Duncan Smith, Frankie Taylor and Ian Stuart. Middle row, Kevin Ogg, Finlay Evans, and, front, James Johnston and Keith Ogg.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1981. Skene Square v Broomhill.

1982

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Abbotswell goalkeeper Scott Kennedy gets in some practise before the team’s five-a-side games.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Man of the Tournament Martin Chapman (back, second right) holds his trophy aloft as other members of the Springhill Primary School team look on (left to right): Bobby Samuel (capt.), Scott Paterson, Paul Andrews, Billy Robertson, and (kneeling, left) Richard Grams and Douglas Cowie. The group were runners-up in the competition.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Unbeaten in their first two matches in the primary schools five-a-side competition were Broomhill- and top scorers James Buchan (left) and Richard Horn get a lift from their team-mates.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Meiklemill Primary School, Ellon.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. The Gordon’s Primary School team from Huntly.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Fyvie Primary School team chair top goalscorer Lee Raffan.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Line-up of players in Arduthie Primary School team, Stonehaven.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. The Mintlaw Primary School team.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Banchory-Devenick Primary School cheer their only girl player Debbie Simpson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. New Deer Primary School team ready for the off.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Kellands Primary School team and headmaster Mr Pat Walker.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Ellon Primary School team are happy winners.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Dunecht Primary School set up for a match.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Captain of the victorious Kellands Primary School team Cameron Ross (standing, second right) receives ‘The Press and Journal Shield’ from editor Mr Peter Watson. The Inverurie youngsters has just defeated Springhill Primary School, Aberdeen, 2-1 in the final of the Grampian Region Primary Schools five-a-side football competition, played at the Beacon Centre, Bucksburn. The other young players are (standing, left to right): Tony Edmond, Malcolm Mackie, Gary Williams and Bruce Forman. Kneeling: David Smith, Neil Gallow and Ian Greig. Also in the picture are Aberdeen FC players Eric Black (left) and Bryan Gunn (right), and Drew Balfour, vice-chairman of Bucksburn and District Round Table, who organised the event.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1982. Kemnay Primary School five-a-side football team.

1983

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Finzean five-a-side team who competed in League 4 of the competition at Bucksburn. Left to right, rear: Philip Christie, Cameron Hay, Jereon Van Klaveren and Craig Thow. Front: Iain Grubb, Dean Henderson and David Kellog.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. The Kittybrewster five-a-side team who competed in League 4 (left to right, back) Gregor Law, Scott Birrell, Harry Butler and Craig Morrison; (front) Colin Mavor, David Hall and Marcus Topp.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Glashieburn get a talk from their manager, Mr Jim Pirie. Left to right, rear: Lee Parker, Stephen McDonald, Kevin Wilson, Neil Young. Front: Michael Noble, Scott Booth, Jim Taylor.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Darren Ferguson, son of the Aberdeen FC manager Alex, shows the Player of the Competition trophy to Doug Rougvie – which he won as a member of the Cults team, who were runners-up. At rear, from left, are Stuart McLeod, Jonathan Troup, Colin Lumsden, Malcolm McKenzie, Alistair Bruce, Angus Cheyne and Mr Peter Watson, editor of The Press and Journal.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Captain of the Broomhill Primary School five-a-side team shows off their trophy as winners of League 11. The other members of the team are (left to right, back) John Reid, Graham Tan and Bradley Wood; (front) Craig Grant, Michael Addison.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Captain of the Bishophill team, Barry Wilson, shows the League 3 trophy to his team-mates. Back (left to right) are Stephen Murdoch, Alan McKenzie and Iain McKenzie; front, Darren Maxwell and Scott Grant.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Mintlaw’s side in the five-a-side tournament at the Beacon Sports Centre, were picked from (back, left to right) Christopher Bylers, Mark Cobbam, Alastair Niven and Derek Joss, and (front, left to right) Phillip Dyka, Stuart Lawrence and Stuart Duncan.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Greenbrae five manager Mr Larry Leaper with his team. Left to right, rear, David McDonald, Stephen Singer, Kevin Bathgate, Paul Sinclair; front, Bryan Mowat, Craig Lawtie, Ian Leaper.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. Captain of Westerton, Aberdeen, five-a-side team, Barry Smart (centre front), receives ‘The Press and Journal Shield’ from Aberdeen footballer Doug Rougvie and Mr Peter Watson, editor of the paper, after his team had won the Grampian Region primary schools “fives” competition in the Beacon Centre, Bucksburn. At rear, are Garry Gray; Richard Uriasz, vice-president of Bucksburn and District Round Table; Drew Balfour, table chairman; Andrew McGillivray, Paul Gibson, Stuart Shaw. Front – Paul Douglas, Kevin Fraser.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983.  Fyvie School players are (back, left to right) Douglas Anderson, Peter Cook, David Hosie, and (front, left to right) Nicky Cook, Bruce Ogg and Andrew Knox.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1983. The Portessie side line up for a souvenir picture. Back (left to right) are Scott Simmers, Gavin Stephen, John Murray and Iain Wilson; front – Peter Hay, Michael Parkin and Callum Leslie.

Conversation