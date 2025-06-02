Gallery: Primary school five-a-side football at Aberdeen’s Beacon Sports Centre 1978-1983

For around four decades, a late-March/early-April regional primary school five-a-side football tournament was held at the Beacon Sports Centre in Aberdeen’s Bucksburn, with teams travelling from across the north-east to take part.

Organised by the Bucksburn Round Table, then the Bridge of Don Round Table, thousands of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire kids took part in the annual event down the years.

The Beacon five-a-sides were also a fixture of our pages over the decades, and we have a healthy archive of pictures from the yearly tournament

If you took part in/know someone who took part in 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982 and/or 1983, take a look through our first batch of images now!

1978

1979

1980

1981

1982

1983