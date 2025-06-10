Gallery: Primary school five-a-side football at Aberdeen’s Beacon Sports Centre 1984-1989

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Primary school five-a-side football at Aberdeen’s Beacon Sports Centre 1984-1989

For close to 40 years, a regional kids' five-a-side football tournament was held at the Beacon Sports Centre in Aberdeen's Bucksburn, with teams from across the north-east taking part.

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1989. Representing Westerton were these hot-shots: On the shoulders, top scorer Wayne Gibson, with (left to right) Ryan Pressley, Charles Davidson, Paul Black, Robert Davidson, Stephen Benzies and Craig Anderson. Image: DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

For around four decades, a late-March/early-April regional primary school five-a-side football tournament was held at the Beacon Sports Centre in Aberdeen’s Bucksburn, with teams travelling from across the north-east to take part.

Organised by the Bucksburn Round Table, then the Bridge of Don Round Table, thousands of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire kids took part in the annual event down the years.

The Beacon five-a-sides were also a fixture of our pages over the decades, and we have a healthy archive of pictures from the yearly tournament

If you took part in/know someone who took part in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1989, take a look through our first batch of images now!

1984

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Dunnottar team of  (left to right) Kevin Lindsay, Gordon Henderson, Douglas Herd, Graham Taylor, John Sneddon, Stephen Trussell and Roger Barnett.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Airyhall team celebrate hat-hero Iain Smith after a 3-1 win over Skene. His team mates are (left to right) Brian Taylor, Alex Scott, Scott Murray, Fraser Mackie-Bain and Scott Hay.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Lumphanan team are (front, left to right) Martin Hossack, Calum Thomson and Chris Lloyd, and (back, left to right) Scott Michie, Keith McIntosh, Gordon Massie and Scott Middleton.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Scotstown team are (front, left to right) Craig Main, Scott Barrie and Steven Keith; and (back, left to right) Kenneth McGillivray, George Collier, Richard Robertson and Graeme Livingstone.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Walker Road team are (front) Paul Robertson (left) and Christopher Wright (right), and (back, left to right) Levi Smith, Scott Aitken, Kevin Ross, Derek Ledingham and John Jamieson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Kittybrewster team are (front, left to right) Derek Priest and Warren Vinson; (middle, left to right) Gavin Turpie and Scott Harrison; and (back, left to right) Craig Milne, Craig Morrison and Finlay Morrison.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Portlethen team are (front, left to right) Gary Brebner, Stephen Clinton and Steven Knox; and (back, let to right) Craig Shepard, Steven Slessor, Ian McKimmie, Scott Cowie and Geoffrey Croll.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. In victorious mood are members of the Inverallochy team. They are Steven Whyte (front, left) and James Alexander Geddes (front, right) and (back, left to right) Alexander Ritchie, Jamie McHattie, Mark Hepburn (being chaired) and Alan Cadno.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Buchanhaven team are (front to back) Andrew Whyte, David Strachan, Mark Murison, Raymond Mowat, Scott Shaw, Neil Cunningham and Paul Gillies.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. Grampian Region’s director of education Mr James Michie presents Ashley Road captain Colin Moir with the runners-up trophy. Also pictured are Aberdeen’s Peter Weir and Round Table officials Ian Moncur and John Leheny.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Loirston team are (left to right) Steven Wright, Paul Gray, Sean Branston, Barry Hart, Anthony Dibble and Craig Dyer.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. The Westhill team are (left to right) Neil Brown, Andrew Murray, Justin Field, Scott Lorimer, John King, Roy Paton and Mark Ballantyne.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1984. With their lucky Snoopy mascot are the New Deer team (left to right) Russell Morrice, brother Michael Morrice, Leonard Barclay (captain), Barry Crighton, Don Christie and Darren Norrie.

1985

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Looks of determination from Balmedie’s side (left to right) D. Morrice, R. Deans, B. Davidson, P. Mills, M. Crombie, C. Abercrombie and G. Gerrard. City teams were to outnumber their country counterparts 10-6 in the knockout stages of Grampian Region Primary Schools five-a-side football tournament at the Beacon Sports Centre.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Keeking round the dressing room wall, members of the Portknockie Primary School team at the Beacon Centre.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. The captain of the Ferryhill Primary School five-a-side team, Mark Leslie, receives the runners-up trophy from Grampian Region’s director of education, Mr James Michie, while his team-mates (left to right) Christopher Knox, Craig Stage, Andrew Thomson, Grant Cooper, Justin Leslie, Steven Smith and Robin Dick, show off their shields.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Ready for the fray at the Beacon Centre, the members of the Hatton Cruden team: Back, left to right – Martin Hay, Graham Milne and Ross Forester. Front: Mark Robertson, Alasdair Deakin, Andrew Douglas and David Moir.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Port Elphinstone Primary School’s Christopher Duguid gets a lift from his team-mates (left to right) Kevin Mellis, Mark Duguid, Neil Matthew, Martin Simpson, Ross Nickson and Colin Sinclair.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Youngsters in the Dunnottar team ready for the big football feast. At back are (left to right): G. Taylor, R. Harding and K. Morris; Front: M. Leiper, D. Herd, A. Petrie and G. Henderson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. A champion moment for the lads of the Cults team who won the Grampian Region Schools five-a-side football tournament at the Beacon Sports Centre, Bucksburn, last night. And, appropriately enough, the Press and Journal Shield and other trophies were handed over by a member of another champion team, Dons goalkeeper Bryan Gunn. Looking on at last night’s presentation are (left to right) P&J football writer Mr Alistair Macdonald; vice-chairman of Bucksburn Round Table, Mr David Wood; Mr Ron Birch, Span Construction; Mr James Michie, director of education; and Mr Ian Moncur, Round Table chairman.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Ready to tackle the opposition are Skene Primary School’s line up of (front, left to right) Ben Jedrej, Gary Collie, Mark Strachan and Tracey Collie. Back (left to right) Craig Munro, Gavin Strachan and Andrew Keelan.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985. Having a final run through the competition rules with referee Eddie Coutts are members of the Greenbrae Primary School team, (left to right) Craig Singer, Gary McRae, Richard Livingstone, Arthur Gault, Ian Leaper, Daniel Duncan and Lee Kilminster.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1985.Getting some words of wisdom from referee Doug Reid are Loirston Primary School players (left to right, rear) Craig Ross, Paul Gray and Barry Hart, and (front) Kevin Markey, Adam Craig, Sean Branston and Craig Dyer.

1986

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Fettercairn. Back, from left – C. Sim, C. Milne and B. Watson. Front – K. Taylor, R. Mackenzie, R. Taylor and R. Thomson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Runners-up Abbotswell with their trophies. From left: Stephen Foote, Mason Garden, Andrew Williamson, Scott Buchan, Barry Smith, Kerr Gibson and Bruce Dunbar.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Dunnottar – Left to right – Michael Matthews, Alexs Soutar, John Henderson, Robert Harding, David Henderson, Matthew Gosling and Ross Michie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. American School, Aberdeen – left to right, Paul Hoopingarner, Jason Madison, John Rutherford, Adam Ivey, John Hoopingarner, Russell Harris, Mitchell Harris and Mark Mick.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Aboyne – Left to right – N. Millar, K. Grant, G. Dinnie, A. Cattanach, D. Anderson, F. Fifield and G. Dinnie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Flying the flag for Woodside are (left to right) G. Polson, J. Jamieson, L. Marr, A. Petrie, L. Elrick, S. Forsyth, and W. Morrison.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Tarves – Left to right – Murray Donaldson, Duncan Young, Alastair Moncur, Geoff Allan, Stuart Clubb and Innes Wood.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Portessie – Back, from left – Dylan Lawson, Andrew Matheson, Mark Smith and Stephen Coull. Front – Fraser Bisset, Richard Cormack, Sandy McConnachie and Mr Sandy Clark.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. In determined mood are the Walker Road team of (left to right) Paul Findlay, Ally Johnstone, Chris Wright, Levi Smith, Paul Ritchie, Paul Robertson and James Watson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Signed up to represent Cloverfield School are (left to right) A. McIntosh, R. Angus, C. Watt, E. Hutson, C. Stephen, A. Robinson and J. Stephenson.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Newmachar – A. Fraser shows his skills watched by (left to right) D. Weaver, R. Walsh, P. Hentze, S. Cook, K. Mathieson and B. McBeath.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Referee Douglas Reid has a pre-match chat to the Kittybrewster team – left to right, R. Higgins, M. Barber, K. Wood, E. Wisely, L. Adam and R. Mackenzie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Drumoak – Left to right – Russell Marr, Graeme Coutts, Stephen Findlay, Roger Milne, Stephen Insch, Richard McIntosh and Keith Sim.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Longside – front from left – Neil Niven, Keith Simpson and Graham Miller. Back – Stuart May, Brian Greig, James Ferguson and Ryan May.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Newmachar accept the trophy from Dons star John McMaster after beating Abbotswell 4-1 in the final. Team, from left: Drew Weaver (Capt.), Andrew Fraser, Raymond Walsh, Keith Mathieson, Simon Cook, Brian McBeath, and Paul Hentze. In background, from left: director of education Mr James Michie, editor of The Press and Journal Mr Peter Watson, and Bucksburn and District Round Table chairman Mr David Wood.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. A proud Brian McBeath of the winning team Newmachar accepts the Player of the Tournament award from Dons footballer John McMaster.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1986. Portknockie – Left to right – Neil Robertson, Craig Wood, Mark Campbell, Stephen Wilson, Ross Wood, Martyn Mearns, Kevin Wood.

1987

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Cheers all round from the Abbotswell boys… Back, Ryan Massie, Scott Buchan and Paul Hunter; middle, Michael Duff, Philip Turriff and Kerr Gibson; and, front goalie Neil Gair.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. On the ball with the Springhill team. Back, from left, Craig Robertson, Bryant White, David Ingram and Elliot Smith; front, Kris Anderson, Nicky Morrison and Jonathan Than.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Ready to go into action, the Cloverfield side. Back, from left, Grant Rebecca, Richard Daniel, Christopher Watt and Andrew MacIntosh; front, Darren MacLeod, Michael Spink and Neil Irvine.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Sad faces all round… but the Abbotswell lads did well to get as far as they did. Showing their runners-up trophy are, from left, Philip Turriff, Neil Gair, Paul Hunter, Michael Duff, Kerr Gibson, Scott Buchan and Ryan Massie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. The Lumsden players pay tribute to their match-winning goalscorer in the game against Middleton Park… Angela Keir. The other team members are front: Christopher Bryne (left) and Paul MacIntosh. Middle: Lisa Jamieson, David Williams and Lewis Murdem.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Middleton Park youngsters give goalie Kieron McHigh a lift up. From left are – Stephen Gill, Stephen Graham, Michael Craig, Stuart Main, Craig Burrows and David Milne.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Taking it easy before their games are the members of the Torphins side. Keeper Graham Taylor stretches out in front of (left to right) – Russell Kostulin, Ashley Zimbler, Kerr Burnett, Philip Lee, Clon Smith and Christopher Glennie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Getting a lift from his Longside teammates is Stuart Marshall. With him are (left to right): Ryan May, Neil Niven, Graeme Buchan, Andrew Farquhar, Keith Simpson and Brian Greig.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. The Greenwards side – From left to right are Neil Henderson, Darren Cruickshank, Alistair McLeod, Arthur Jack, Neil Whyte, Barry McKnockiter and James MacDonald.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Getting a lift from his mates in the Fraserburgh South Park side is Andrew Buchan. Hoisting him up are (from left): Graham Laird, Michael Cruickshank, Calum May, Raymond Forsyth, Jonathan McKay and Derek Milne.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Thumbs up for the Banchory team (from left): Martin Ingram, Neil Robertson, David Salter, Stuart Allan, Russell Bain, Ross Telfer and Alan Russell.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Rothienorman coach Colin Campbell, who broke his leg playing for his team Rothie Rovers, gets a leg up from the fives side: at back – Kevin Craib, Colin Mitchell, Innes Williams, David Krasjuk and Allan Charles. Front – Gavin Pritchard (left) and Stuart Porter.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Balmedie keeper Scott Brock (front centre) is hoping no ball goes past him. Also in the pic, manager Don Forbes (back) and (middle row, left to right) Wayne Mackay, Graham Cadger, Steven Birnie and Stuart Birnie. Front row are Craig Ogston (left) and Lee Reid (front centre).
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Ready for allcomers, the Gourdon hopefuls. From left are – Jamie Davidson, David Craig, Darren Morrison, Barry Cheyne, Gordon Dennie and Raymond Fotheringham.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1987. Buchanhaven team manager Mr Cormack Walker gives the lads a team talk. Listening to the game plan are (from left): Stuart McDonald, Alan Murray, Christopher Turner, John McKenzie, Graeme Mackie, Stuart McInnes and Gordon Douglas.

1988

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Ready for the fray, the Auchterellon team (from left), Graham Hyland, Michael Tough, Christopher Beaton, Steven Taylor, Paul Thomson, Clark Killoh and Lee Roberts, are watched over by managers Dave Gibson (left) and Stephen Coutts.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Looking slightly pensive, the Longside team of (from left), Roy Nicholas, Paul Townsend, Andrew Farquhar, Stuart Marshall, Mark Macdonald, Ryan May and Jon Nicholas, pose for a picture.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Beaten but unbowed, the battlers from Logie Durno.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Waiting their turn to show their footballing skills in the regional tournament are Mearns primary pupils.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Portknockie.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Greenbrae Primary.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Boddam battlers on parade.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. The footballing demons from Drumoak Primary.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Ballater’s battlers take a breather.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Semi-finalists Glashieburn (left to right): Paul Watson, Dennis Wyness, Paul Willox, Alan Whiteside, Michael Livingston, Scott Thoars and Gavin Rae.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Gourdon Primary School take a break from the action.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Peterhead’s Dales Park.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Runners-up Springhill (left to right): Craig Robertson, Kris Anderson, Aaron Rose, Elliot Smith, Stephen Fowler, Richard Harvey and Keith Grant.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Semi-finalists Cults (left to right): Graeme Fergusson, Christopher Hodston, Michael Watson, Phillip Marshall, David Leiper, Derek Cross and Andrew Balchin.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1988. Lining up for a team picture with a difference, Oyne.

1989

Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1989. The team representing Luthermuir were (left to right) Alex Mason, Jimmy Cumming, John Ritchie, Michael Meinke, Philip Smith and Ewan Duncan.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1989. Battling for Rothienorman were (left to right) Barrie Cruickshank, Nathaniel Havinden, David Krasjuk, Allan Charles, Lee Wackett, Neil Mortimer and Kevin Craib.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1989. The Banchory goal-getters were (back left to right) Dawson Mennie, Andrew Wilson, Trevor Stephen and Keith Williamson; front – Gordon Birse; Fraser Bain and Colin Gillies.
Primary school five-a-side football at the Beacon, 1989. Representing Westerton were these hot-shots: On the shoulders, top scorer Wayne Gibson, with (left to right) Ryan Pressley, Charles Davidson, Paul Black, Robert Davidson, Stephen Benzies and Craig Anderson.

To see the teams who took part in 1978-1983 click here.

