Gallery: Primary school five-a-side football at Aberdeen’s Beacon Sports Centre 1984-1989

For around four decades, a late-March/early-April regional primary school five-a-side football tournament was held at the Beacon Sports Centre in Aberdeen’s Bucksburn, with teams travelling from across the north-east to take part.

Organised by the Bucksburn Round Table, then the Bridge of Don Round Table, thousands of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire kids took part in the annual event down the years.

The Beacon five-a-sides were also a fixture of our pages over the decades, and we have a healthy archive of pictures from the yearly tournament

If you took part in/know someone who took part in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1989, take a look through our first batch of images now!

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

